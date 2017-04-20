F1 legend Niki Lauda: Sebastian Vettel is triggering 'alarm bells' at Mercedes
Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton traded victories in Melbourne and China, but it was Vettel's win last weekend in Bahrain that has Mercedes worried, Lauda admits. "The alarm bells are ringing with us," he told the Osterreich newspaper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC