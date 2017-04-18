F1 legend Gerhard Berger says Sebastian Vettel should stay at Ferrari
Ferrari's hopes of keeping Sebastian Vettel with its Formula 1 team beyond 2017 has taken a giant leap forward, according to F1 legend Gerhard Berger. Before the start of the season, Berger said that Vettel could leave the Italian team, but now he says the upswing in performance has encouraged the four-time champion to stick around.
