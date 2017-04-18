F1 legend Felipe Massa pledges support for teen racer Billy Monger who lost both legs in horror s...
Billy Monger, 17, was trapped in his car for 90 minutes after a high-speed F4 crash at Donington Park that cost him both his lower legs Massa, who has competed in more than 250 Formula One races, urged members of the public to get behind a crowd-funding appeal to support the badly injured 17-year-old. The 35-year-old Brazilian, who has driven for Ferrari and Williams, said on Instagram alongside a photo of Billy: "This boy Billy Monger had a huge accident in an F4 British championship and had to amputate both legs.
