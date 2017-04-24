F1 is safe enough as it is, says Brit...

F1 is safe enough as it is, says British driver Palmer

The sport's governing body, the FIA, are keen to increase driver head protection and a meeting of the Strategy Group in Geneva on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to develop the so-called 'shield'. The shield, a transparent screen which sits in front of the driver, was presented at the Chinese Grand Prix earlier this month, and it has now surpassed the halo, a device which was trialled last year but attracted criticism for its ugly appearance, as the FIA's preferred option.

