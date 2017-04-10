F1 fury: 'How can they overtake me?'
F1: Lewis Hamilton copped a five second penalty in the Bahrain Grand Prix for deliberately slowing Daniel Ricciardo as they came into the pits under Safety Car. A FRUSTRATED Fernando Alonso vented his anger with McLaren in a number of heated radio transmissions following another weekend to forget for the double world champion and his hapless team.
