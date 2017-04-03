F1 confirms 2017 Malaysian GP will be the last
" Formula One has confirmed that this year's Malaysian Grand Prix on Oct. 1 will be the farewell edition of the race. The decision, jointly announced Friday by F1 officials at the Chinese Grand Prix and the Malaysian government, will bring an end to an event that has been a fixture on the F1 calendar for 19 years.
