Exclusive: Motor racing-Singapore secure, no Interlagos purchase - Ecclestone
Formula One will not miss the Malaysian Grand Prix when it drops off the calendar after this year's race because neighboring Singapore is set to stay as the region's showcase, former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone said on Sunday. The 86-year-old Briton, speaking to Reuters at the Russian Grand Prix, also said he would not be buying Brazil's Interlagos circuit.
