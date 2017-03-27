Evans survives chaos for best ever Formula E result
Former Toyota Racing Series champ Mitch Evans has finished a brilliant fourth in the latest round of the 2016-'17 FIA Formula E series in Mexico - the first points finish, let alone top five, for his Panasonic Jaguar Racing team. Evans earned his top-five finish after managing to keep his nose clean for the majority of the race.
