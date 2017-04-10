Esteban Gutierrez 'excited' by Formula E challenge
By his own admission, losing a Formula One seat is "very tough," but Esteban Gutierrez is keeping his eyes firmly fixed on the road ahead. The former Sauber driver and, until last November, the partner of Frenchman Romain Grosjean at the Haas F1 Team, has wasted no time in finding a new outlet for his racing talents in Formula E. "I'm very excited to drive and to get to know my cars because we have two cars -- something I never had before!" Gutierrez told CNN's Supercharged show.
