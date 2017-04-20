Dangerous Fernando Alonso is leaving it to a has-been | The NR F1...
The NR F1 Podcast - recorded in the county that gave the world Team Lotus, Martin Brundle and a training ground to the likes of Ayrton Senna and Mark Webber - brings you its take on the latest Formula 1 news ahead of the 2017 Russian Grand Prix. There are no punches pulled by Kyle Cumbers on the latest NR F1 Podcast, as he gets stuck into Fernando Alonso's decision to take on Indy 500 and miss out on Formula 1's trip to Monaco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC