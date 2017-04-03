Creating the new 'Norwich way' will b...

Creating the new 'Norwich way' will be Stuart Webber's mission

17 hrs ago

It's easy to see why the Norwich City board opted to make their move for Stuart Webber after deciding to implement a new managerial structure. The straight-talking Welshman kept the media enthralled with his grand plans for well over an hour as he outlined a bold future for the Canaries at Colney.

