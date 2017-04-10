Crash & burn! Bahrain misses out on b...

Crash & burn! Bahrain misses out on booking more top artists after F1 race date delay

20 hrs ago

Booking 'A-list' performers for Bahrain's Grand Prix has been difficult because race dates were announced so late, revealed a top official. This year's race is the third of 20 rounds of the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship and in past seasons Bahrain has always been scheduled to host one of the first four races.

