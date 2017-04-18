Christian Horner: Fernando Alonso was 'advised badly' during F1 career
Fernando Alonso's career has taken a strange turn due to mistakes in his decision-making processes, according to Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner. In Bahrain, Horner joked that Alonso needed "a psychiatrist" after deciding to skip Monaco next month to compete in the fabled Indianapolis 500.
