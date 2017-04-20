China will expose McLaren's weakness, says Boullier

LONDON: Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix will expose McLaren and Honda's weaknesses more starkly than last month's season-opening race in Australia, according to Formula One team racing director Eric Boullier.Double world champion Fernando Alonso ran in the top 10 but failed to finish in Melbourne on March 26 while the Spaniard's new Belgian team mate, Stoffel Vandoorne, was 13th but last on the road." I can predict that we won't be as fortuitous with our pace, compared to our rivals, as we were in Australia," Boullier said in a team preview."

