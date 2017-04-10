Brawn plots F1's secrecy revolution to help fan experience
Ross Brawn has revealed plans to push Formula 1 teams to end their culture of secrecy, as part of a bid to deliver fans a better experience. Brawn, who is F1's motorsport managing director, believes great opportunities are being missed on digital platforms through not exploiting the wealth of data, simulations and telemetry that teams have available to them.
