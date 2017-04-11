Bottas: "Way too early" to rule me out of title fight
Valtteri Bottas remains confident that he will not slip into a supporting role at Mercedes - and says he still has plenty of time to prove that he can join Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in the world championship battle. Bottas had a tough weekend in China, eventually finishing fifth after a bad pitstop and then a spin under the safety car dropped him down the order, costing him crucial momentum in the title fight.
