Bottas ready to follow team orders in Russia

Lewis Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas has said he will not hesitate to move out of the Briton's way if Mercedes employ orders in Russia on Sunday. Bottas, who has replaced defending world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes this season, was instructed to relinquish his second place to Hamilton at the last race in Bahrain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.