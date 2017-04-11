Bottas beats Hamilton to take pole position at Bahrain GP

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, left, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain pose after the qualifying session for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, at the Formula One Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhi... . Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, from left to right, pose after the qualifying session for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, a... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.