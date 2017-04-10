Bahrain Formula 2: Markelov storms to victory

Artem Markelov raced to a fantastic victory in the season-opening feature race of the FIA Formula 2 championship , held as part of the weekend's events at the 2017 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix. The Russian Time ace completed the hotly contested 32-lap race in 58 minutes 18.977 seconds to kick off the series' new campaign in style.

