Bahrain F1 test: Ricciardo leads Hamilton on first morning

Daniel Ricciardo set the pace on the opening morning of the Bahrain in-season test on Tuesday, as his Red Bull team focused on trying to understand how to extract more speed from its car on single laps. The Australian's programme just before the lunch break was a series of short runs, and it was on one of these that he set the best time of 1m32.349s with supersofts to knock Lewis Hamilton off the top of the timesheets.

