Bahrain F1 test: Bottas on top as McLaren enjoys "best day" of testing
Valtteri Bottas edged out Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel on the final day of the in-season Formula 1 test at Bahrain on Wednesday - after clocking up an impressive 143 laps. The Finn spent his day focused on both some aerodynamic work and better understanding of tyres, with Mercedes clear in their intention to make up for its recent struggles with long-run form.
