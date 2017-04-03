Anniversary of Clark's death spurs mu...

Anniversary of Clark's death spurs museum push

Read more: Reuters

Fans, family and friends of Jim Clark, the Formula One great who died at Hockenheim on April 7, 1968, are in a race to raise funds for a new museum in his Scottish homeland as the 50th anniversary of his death approaches. Hundreds of thousands of visitors, including the late Ayrton Senna, have passed through a memorial room in the small Borders market town of Duns since 1969 but the plans now are for something bigger.

