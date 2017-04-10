Alonso will miss Monaco to race in Indy 500
Fernando Alonso will miss this year's Monaco Grand Prix after it was confirmed by McLaren that he will compete at the blue-riband Indianapolis 500 event instead. Alonso's absence for round six of the Formula One championship raises the possibility that Jenson Button, who remains under contract in an ambassadorial role for McLaren, could return for the Monte Carlo race on May 28. Alonso is in the final year of his three-season deal with McLaren and has said he will take a decision on his future during the summer break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC