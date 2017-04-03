Alonso denies he will walk out on McLaren

Shanghai, China - Fernando Alonso is not ready to swap his recalcitrant McLaren for a supermarket trolley just yet, despite the Formula One team's troubled start to the season prompting speculation about whether the Spaniard will see out the year. The former double world champion and McLaren endured a frustrating season opening race in Australia, following on from pre-season testing marred by a lack of power and reliability from their Honda engines.

