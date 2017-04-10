5 talking points ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel are tied at the summit of the title race after the Briton recorded his first win of the new campaign in China. A change of script is precisely what the sport required after three years of Hamilton versus Nico Rosberg.
