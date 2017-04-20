2017 Chinese GP: Pirelli Formula One ...

2017 Chinese GP: Pirelli Formula One F1 Race Recap

Lewis Hamilton won on a drying track where pit stop strategy was influenced by an early virtual safety car followed by a real safety car in the opening laps. Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz was the only driver to begin the race on slick tyres, when all the other drivers started on intermediates and then moved onto slicks within the first 10 laps, using a variety of different strategies with the soft and supersoft compounds.

