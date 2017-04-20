2017 Auto Shanghai: 2027 Renault F1 e...

2017 Auto Shanghai: 2027 Renault F1 electrified concept

21 hrs ago

While the Shanghai Motor Show hasn't been barren of interesting concepts, probably the worldwide audience will be drawn the most towards Renault's creation. The French automaker, known for its involvement in the Formula One world, has taken a leap of faith in time for the Chinese show to present its vision for the F1 car from a decade onwards - the 2027 model is an EV with an even more focused driver approach.

