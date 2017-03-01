With Rosberg watching, Bottas sets fa...

With Rosberg watching, Bottas sets fastest time in testing

11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" With retired champion Nico Rosberg watching from the pits on Wednesday, Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time since layout changes were made at the Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya a decade ago. Bottas, who replaced Rosberg after his surprise departure last year, had a time of 1 minute, 19.705 seconds in the morning session on Day 3 of testing, nearly one-and-a-half seconds faster than Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo.

