Winter testing for F1 means new look, faster cars

While major league baseball players assemble in the warm climes of Arizona and Florida to whip their arms and bats into shape for the rigors of a 162-game season, a gaggle of engineers, mechanics and three-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton are putting his Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport race car through the paces, and laps, at Circuit de Barcelona track.

