Winter testing for F1 means new look, faster cars

Winter testing for F1 means new look, faster cars Spring training is in full bloom - and not just for the sport often associated with it. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lIPdt0 While major league baseball players assemble in the warm climes of Arizona and Florida to whip their arms and bats into shape for the rigors of a 162-game season, a gaggle of engineers, mechanics and three-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton are putting his Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport race car through the paces, and laps, at Circuit de Barcelona track.

