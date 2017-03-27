Winning Ways for K&N-Sponsored Supercar and GT Racing Teams in Australia

K&N Filters-backed teams Prodrive Racing Australia and Audi Sport Customer Racing claimed spots on the top step on the podium at one of the most prestigious events run in the country on the weekend, the Australian Grand Prix. The Australian Grand Prix is the opening round of the Formula One Championship each year, with F1 supported by the marquee local race classes, Supercars and Australian GT.

