Williams "too far ahead" in F1 2017 m...

Williams "too far ahead" in F1 2017 midfield battle - Perez

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Williams is "too far ahead" in the midfield battle at the start of the new Formula 1 season, says Force India driver Sergio Perez. Despite being one of the slower teams in the Australian Grand Prix, Force India managed to get both drivers in the points, with Perez finishing seventh and Esteban Ocon scoring for the first time in F1 in 10th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Wed unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar 3 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,954,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC