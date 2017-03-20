Williams "too far ahead" in F1 2017 midfield battle - Perez

Williams is "too far ahead" in the midfield battle at the start of the new Formula 1 season, says Force India driver Sergio Perez. Despite being one of the slower teams in the Australian Grand Prix, Force India managed to get both drivers in the points, with Perez finishing seventh and Esteban Ocon scoring for the first time in F1 in 10th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.