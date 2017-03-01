Wehrlein gets green light to drive in second F1 test
The German has been fighting to regain fitness and pass a medical check following his accident at the Race of Champions in Miami, where he crashed after contact with Felipe Massa. reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi stood in for him at the first Barcelona test last week, and made a good impression.
