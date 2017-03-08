Wehrlein accepts he 'wasn't ready' for Mercedes F1 chance
Pascal Wehrlein says he understands why Toto Wolff decided that one year of experience in Formula 1 was not enough to justify a promotion to Mercedes for 2017. Wehrlein was one of the main candidates to replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, with his career having been guided by the German car manufacturer for several years.
