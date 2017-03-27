Watch: The best sounding F1 car at Albert Park
IT was amazing to see and hear the reaction to my runs in the two-seater Formula 1 car at the Australian Grand Prix last weekend. With its V10 engine howling in the early morning doing the passenger rides, I had countless people jokingly accuse me of waking them up and just as many comment that the car sounded magnificent.
