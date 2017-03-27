Vettel's drought-breaker for Ferrari sets up F1 duel in 2017
With Sebastian Vettel ascending the top of the podium in his red Ferrari race suit, the new regulations for Formula One cars seemingly needed only one Grand Prix to produce one of the desired effects. Vettel's drought-breaking win for Ferrari was widely celebrated, with Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas having to settle for second and third.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC