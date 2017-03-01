Toro Rosso confident it can run at front of F1 midfield

Toro Rosso is confident that it can be towards the front of the tight midfield pack this year, judging by the potential of its new STR12 in the first test. Although the Faenza-based team had some difficulties with reliability of the new Renault engine at Barcelona this week, both Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat were encouraged by the performance of the chassis itself.

