Todt: Society won't accept F1 returning to noisy engines

FIA president Jean Todt says Formula 1 cannot return to louder V10 or V12 engines in the future, because he believes the move would "not be accepted by society". F1 stakeholders are due to begin talks within the next few weeks about concepts for engines beyond 2020, amid talk that the sport should move away from the current turbo hybrid V6 rules.

