Throttle Back Thursday Luck of the Ireland as Innes the Menace wins his first and only F1 Grand Prix
St. Patrick's Day is this Friday, so what could be more timely than a look back at the first and only Formula 1 win by Innes Ireland? Never mind that, while Innes Ireland, aka Innes the Menace, was many things -- "ex-paratroop officer, pilot of his own plan, bon vivant and race-car driver," among them -- Irish was not one of them. His full name, Robert McGregor Innes Ireland, gives away his heritage; born in England to a Scottish family, he spent his childhood in Dumfries and Galloway.
