The new boss of Formula 1 slammed the 'lowly sums' US broadcasters pay for TV rights

Liberty Media boss, Greg Maffei, has criticised the "lowly sum" paid by US broadcasters such as NBC for the US TV rights to Formula One and indicated that it will look for a significant boost when the current deal expires at the end of 2017. The chief executive of Formula One's new parent company was talking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco recently where he described the revenue from NBC's current TV deal as a "popcorn fart."

