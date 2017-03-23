Stroll gets laps around Albert Park, but DNF in first F1 GP
Lance Stroll almost got to experience the full package on his first weekend in Formula One, hitting speeds exceeding 320 kph , clipping a wall, being handed a grid penalty and skidding through the gravel. All that was missing was the finish.
