Renault says new F1 engine has exceeded performance targets
Renault believes its new Formula 1 engine has exceeded performance targets, even though its pre-season testing programme was impacted by reliability troubles. The French car manufacturer has introduced an all-new concept for 2017 in a bid to make the steps it needs to close down the gap to rivals Mercedes and Although Renault endured some frustrations with reliability over the Barcelona test revolving around its ERS - which forced its teams to run it in conservative engine modes - there is some optimism about the potential it has for 2017.
