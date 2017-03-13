Renault says new F1 engine has exceed...

Renault says new F1 engine has exceeded performance targets

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Renault believes its new Formula 1 engine has exceeded performance targets, even though its pre-season testing programme was impacted by reliability troubles. The French car manufacturer has introduced an all-new concept for 2017 in a bid to make the steps it needs to close down the gap to rivals Mercedes and Although Renault endured some frustrations with reliability over the Barcelona test revolving around its ERS - which forced its teams to run it in conservative engine modes - there is some optimism about the potential it has for 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar 3 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Joe cool 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,920 • Total comments across all topics: 279,528,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC