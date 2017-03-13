Renault "not attacking anyone" with F...

Renault "not attacking anyone" with F1 oil clarification request

Renault insists that a recent push to clarify that Formula 1 manufacturers were not allowed to burn oil as fuel was not an 'attack' on any of its rivals. Amid suspicions from the Milton Keynes-based team that rivals Mercedes had been exploiting this area of the rules for a qualifying boost, the FIA responded that it was clear such use of oil was not legal.

