Renault: Buemi won't be affected by Monza-to-Mexico dash

Sebastien Buemi will be treating this weekend's Mexico City ePrix as a normal race despite making a last-minute dash from Italy to race at the event, according to his team boss Jean-Paul Driot. The Formula E points leader has been forced to take a plane from Milan to Madrid and then on to Mexico City after attending the official launch of the 2017 Toyota LMP1 car at Monza on Friday.

