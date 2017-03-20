Renault: Buemi won't be affected by Monza-to-Mexico dash
Sebastien Buemi will be treating this weekend's Mexico City ePrix as a normal race despite making a last-minute dash from Italy to race at the event, according to his team boss Jean-Paul Driot. The Formula E points leader has been forced to take a plane from Milan to Madrid and then on to Mexico City after attending the official launch of the 2017 Toyota LMP1 car at Monza on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC