Red Bull heir continues to evade charges over policeman's death

2 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

An heir to the Red Bull fortune has won another delay in facing charges over an alleged hit-and-run that killed a police officer in Thailand almost five years ago. For the eighth time in the past year, Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya missed a scheduled appointment to be formally charged and taken to court by Thai prosecutors.

