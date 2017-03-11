Raikkonen fastest as F1 testing wraps up

Towards the start of the final hour, Raikkonen had come within five thousandths of Vettel's benchmark, set on ultrasofts but also affected by the German backing off in the last sector, before his subsequent run put him a full 0.490s clear of his teammate. Surprisingly, Raikkonen said he could have extracted even more performance out of the new SF70H, but setting quick lap times is not the objective of the test.

