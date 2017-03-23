Pirelli admits F1 tyre degradation be...

Pirelli admits F1 tyre degradation below FIA target

Pirelli believes the ultrasoft will be the most popular tyre compound in the Australian Grand Prix, after saying degradation on Friday was below the target set by the FIA for 2017. However, the Italian firm is confident that as the season goes on, and aero development puts extra loads on the tyres, one-stop races will become less frequent.

