Palmer hails "very driveable" and "compliant" 2017 Renault

Renault has made a significant step with its 2017 Formula 1 car according to Jolyon Palmer, who has described the RS17 as "very driveable" and "compliant". Based on its late takeover of Lotus, Renault's first season back in F1 was run with a scarcely-updated version of the Enstone outfit's Mercedes-powered 2015 car, and it struggled throughout the season.

