Pagenaud driving French F1 fans to IndyCar
A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday. With no French Grand Prix on the Formula One calendar until next year and only two Frenchmen on the starting grid -- Force India's Esteban Ocon and Haas Racing's Romain Grosjean -- motor racing fans in France have had little to cheer since the days of four-times world champion Alain Prost.
