Overtaking "almost impossible" during Australian GP
Renault's Nico Hulkenberg described overtaking as "almost impossible" in the Australian Grand Prix, as the first race with Formula 1's new cars left several drivers concerned. The 2017 cars are faster and wider than their predecessors, with more aerodynamic performance and more grip from bigger Pirelli tyres.
Read more at Motorsport.com.
