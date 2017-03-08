Oman's Al Faisal Al Zubair celebrates with his trophies. Photo - Supplied

Muscat: Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East racer Al Faisal Al Zubair made a welcome return to the top step of both the GCC Rookie Class and Silver Class podiums in Bahrain on Saturday, off the back of a terrific performance in round 10 of the season. Providing the perfect response to a frustrating penalty in round nine the day before, the Omani made no mistakes at the beginning of the second of the weekend's two contests and converted a great launch into an impeccable opening lap.

